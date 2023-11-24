Coby White will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

In a 116-102 loss to the Thunder (his most recent game) White put up 23 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for White, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.8 13.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.6 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.4 PRA -- 19.7 20.8 PR -- 15.6 16.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.8



Coby White Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

White is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average the third-most possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Raptors allow 113.2 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Raptors are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have given up 25.5 per game, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.5 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Coby White vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 40 17 6 8 2 0 1

