There is high school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23
  • Location: Riverside, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver Military Academy at St. Rita High School

  • Game Time: 10:55 AM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rock Island, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Island High School at Little Village High School

  • Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rock Island, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

United Township High School at Ogden International

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Galesburg, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on November 24
  • Location: Riverside, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Forest High School at Streator Township High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Ottawa, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver Military Academy at Dyett High School

  • Game Time: 2:55 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rock Island, IL
  • Conference: Chicago Public - White South
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saint Viator High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington Heights, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Moline High School at Wells High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Galesburg, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Away Team at Marshall High School - Chicago

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rockford, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Antioch High School at Saint Viator High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington Heights, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Lanphier High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Quincy, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Fallon High School at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Jacksonville, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at Little Village High School

  • Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rock Island, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Pekin High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Pekin, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy Senior High School at Tinley Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Quincy, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Richwoods High School at Thornton Township High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rockford, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LaSalle-Peru High School at Oak Forest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Ottawa, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Fenwick High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Oswego, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dyett High School at Rock Island High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Rock Island, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells High School at Dunlap High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Galesburg, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.