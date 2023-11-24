Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Henry County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewanee High School at Geneseo High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Geneseo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmwood Jr Sr High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
