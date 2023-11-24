The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) will face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Trenton Massner: 19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 73.0 144th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 24th 35.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.0 219th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.7 128th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

