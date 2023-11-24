The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.

Illinois has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at ninth.

The Fighting Illini put up 76.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 76.0 the Leathernecks allow.

Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.

Looking at three-point shooting, Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in road games.

