How to Watch Illinois vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Leathernecks allow to opponents.
- Illinois has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leathernecks sit at ninth.
- The Fighting Illini put up 76.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 76.0 the Leathernecks allow.
- Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.0 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois scored 77.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|L 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 87-64
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|W 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
