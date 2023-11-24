Friday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) and the Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) matching up at LionTree Arena (on November 24) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Iowa.

According to our computer prediction, Iowa is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Seton Hall. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 153 total.

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena Line: Iowa -1.5

Iowa -1.5 Point Total: 153

153 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa -120, Seton Hall +100

Iowa vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Seton Hall 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Seton Hall

Pick ATS: Iowa (-1.5)



Iowa (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153)



Iowa is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Seton Hall's ATS record this season is 2-2-1. A total of three out of the Hawkeyes' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Pirates' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 166.6 points per game, 13.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes average 89.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 76 per contest (278th in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Iowa records 37.6 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) compared to the 36.6 of its opponents.

Iowa makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 32.4% from deep while its opponents hit 28.3% from long range.

The Hawkeyes rank 56th in college basketball with 103.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 165th in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa wins the turnover battle by six per game, committing eight (sixth in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 153rd in college basketball, and giving up 61.4 per outing, 30th in college basketball) and have a +79 scoring differential.

The 37.4 rebounds per game Seton Hall accumulates rank 65th in college basketball, 10 more than the 27.4 its opponents pull down.

Seton Hall knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) while shooting 29.1% from deep (297th in college basketball). It is making 2.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 28%.

Seton Hall has won the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.6 (214th in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (61st in college basketball).

