In the upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Kasperi Kapanen to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

Kapanen has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

Kapanen's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

