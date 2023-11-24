High school basketball is happening today in Kendall County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plano High School at LaSalle-Peru High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinsdale Central High School at Oswego High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oswego High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Neuqua Valley High School