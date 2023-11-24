Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kendall County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plano High School at LaSalle-Peru High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinsdale Central High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego East High School at Neuqua Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
