Kevin Hayes will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators play at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hayes' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Hayes has averaged 14:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Hayes has a goal in two of the 18 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In six of 18 games this year, Hayes has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 18 games this season, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Hayes goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 2 8 Points 3 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.