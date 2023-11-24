Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Knox County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln High School at Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
