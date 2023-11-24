Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lake County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield Community High School at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antioch High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel at Fairfield Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
