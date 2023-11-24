Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lake County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23

12:00 AM CT on November 23 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield Community High School at Lawrenceville High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24

12:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Lawrenceville, IL

Lawrenceville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Antioch High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel at Fairfield Community High School