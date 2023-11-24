Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Lawrence County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield Community High School at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.