Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Livingston County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri-Point High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pontiac Township High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
