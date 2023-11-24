Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Livingston County, Illinois today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tri-Point High School at Iroquois West High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Gibson City, IL

Gibson City, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fisher High School at Prairie Central High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24

4:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Gibson City, IL

Gibson City, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pontiac Township High School at Princeton High School