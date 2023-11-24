Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Madison County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Roxana High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 23

12:00 AM CT on November 23 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at United Township High School