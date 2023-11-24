The Missouri Tigers are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:00 PM on Friday, November 24, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-8.5) Toss Up (55.5) Missouri 36, Arkansas 18

Week 13 SEC Predictions

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 7-3-0.

Missouri has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Tigers games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Missouri games this season have posted an average total of 54.6, which is 0.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas is a 3-0 record against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

The Razorbacks have hit the over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for the Arkansas this year is four points lower than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 32.8 23.1 32.9 22.1 32.3 24.0 Arkansas 27.7 26.1 28.7 22.0 27.8 30.3

