The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Missouri is compiling 32.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 33rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 48th, surrendering 23.1 points per contest. With 27.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Arkansas ranks 66th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 67th, surrendering 26.1 points per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on CBS.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Missouri vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Missouri Arkansas 448.6 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (104th) 358.1 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.0 (47th) 162.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.1 (90th) 286.1 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.6 (101st) 8 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (38th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (41st)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 3,054 yards (277.6 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 255 rushing yards on 88 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has racked up 1,272 yards on 220 carries while finding paydirt 12 times as a runner. He's also caught 22 passes for 191 yards (17.4 per game).

Nathaniel Peat has carried the ball 68 times for 288 yards (26.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's team-high 1,135 yards as a receiver have come on 76 catches (out of 112 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put up a 624-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 69 targets.

Mookie Cooper has hauled in 34 receptions for 429 yards, an average of 39.0 yards per game.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,105 yards (191.4 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 432 yards (39.3 ypg) on 159 carries with two touchdowns.

AJ Green has racked up 312 yards (on 63 carries) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's 724 receiving yards (65.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions on 69 targets with four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has 32 receptions (on 64 targets) for a total of 317 yards (28.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Luke Hasz has racked up 253 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

