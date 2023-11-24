The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Missouri is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Arkansas has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.