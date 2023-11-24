MVC teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule in five games, including the Northern Iowa Panthers taking on the Syracuse Orange.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Southern Illinois Salukis 12:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange 2:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Drake Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Illinois State Redbirds 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 - Northwestern Wildcats vs. Belmont Bruins 12:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

