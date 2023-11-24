Nikola Vucevic could make a big impact for the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 116-102 loss against the Thunder, Vucevic totaled 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

Now let's examine Vucevic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.9 17.8 Rebounds 10.5 10.4 9.2 Assists -- 2.9 3.3 PRA -- 30.2 30.3 PR -- 27.3 27



Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Raptors

Vucevic is responsible for taking 17.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.5 per game.

Vucevic's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the third-most possessions per game with 99.4.

The Raptors are the 15th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.2 points per game.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 25.5 assists per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 40 11 12 1 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.