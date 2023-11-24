Friday's contest that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) versus the Radford Highlanders (2-4) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Northern Illinois. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

The Huskies came out on top in their last game 77-60 against Lindenwood (MO) on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 64, Radford 62

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a -27 scoring differential last season, putting up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allowing 71.5 (326th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Northern Illinois put up 70.4 points per game in MAC action, and 70.7 overall.

The Huskies scored more points at home (73.9 per game) than on the road (68.3) last season.

At home, Northern Illinois gave up 68.6 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 72.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.