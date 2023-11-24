Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) meet the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Oregon State?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 36, Oregon State 23

Oregon 36, Oregon State 23 Oregon has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

The Ducks have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This is the first time Oregon State will play as an underdog this season.

The Beavers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Oregon is 7-2-1 against the spread this year.

The Ducks have been favored by 13.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

In Oregon State's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) This season, five of Oregon's 11 games have gone over Friday's total of 62.5 points.

In the Oregon State's 11 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's over/under of 62.5.

The total for the game of 62.5 is 20.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (46.5 points per game) and Oregon State (36.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 67.5 59.3 Implied Total AVG 41.4 46.2 36.6 ATS Record 7-2-1 3-2-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 52.1 56.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.4 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

