The Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The Sabres' game against the Penguins can be seen on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Penguins Sabres 4-0 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 47 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 18 12 10 22 15 14 59.8% Jake Guentzel 18 6 15 21 8 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 18 9 9 18 22 17 51.7% Erik Karlsson 18 5 12 17 13 10 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.2 goals per game (61 in total), 21st in the league.

With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sabres are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.

