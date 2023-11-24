How to Watch the Penguins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
The Sabres' game against the Penguins can be seen on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|Sabres
|4-0 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 47 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Penguins' 58 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|18
|12
|10
|22
|15
|14
|59.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|18
|6
|15
|21
|8
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|18
|9
|9
|18
|22
|17
|51.7%
|Erik Karlsson
|18
|5
|12
|17
|13
|10
|-
|Bryan Rust
|17
|9
|7
|16
|8
|9
|100%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres concede 3.2 goals per game (61 in total), 21st in the league.
- With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Sabres have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Sabres are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|19
|4
|12
|16
|13
|14
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|19
|8
|7
|15
|7
|7
|28.6%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|19
|3
|12
|15
|11
|15
|42.4%
|Jeff Skinner
|19
|8
|6
|14
|10
|13
|38.9%
|Tage Thompson
|16
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.8%
