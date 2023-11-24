If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Peoria County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Limestone Community High School at Moline High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 24

11:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeville High School at Brimfield High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24

12:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Brimfield, IL

Brimfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmwood Jr Sr High School at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixon High School at Illinois Valley Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24

6:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Chillicothe, IL

Chillicothe, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Richwoods High School at Thornton Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells High School at Dunlap High School