Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piatt County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Piatt County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran School Association High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The High School of Saint Thomas More at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.