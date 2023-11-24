Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Putnam County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annawan High School at Putnam County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.