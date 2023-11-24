If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Rock Island County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Limestone Community High School at Moline High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 24

11:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Island High School at Little Village High School

Game Time: 12:55 PM CT on November 24

12:55 PM CT on November 24 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Port Byron, IL

Port Byron, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

United Township High School at Ogden International

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Moline High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24

3:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at United Township High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dyett High School at Rock Island High School