Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lutheran High School - Springfield at Triopia Co-Op

  • Game Time: 2:50 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: New Berlin, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Litchfield High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Lanphier High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Quincy, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Delavan High School at Auburn High School - Auburn

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mac High School at New Berlin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: New Berlin, IL
  • Conference: Sangamo
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

