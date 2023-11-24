Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Sangamon County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lutheran High School - Springfield at Triopia Co-Op

Game Time: 2:50 PM CT on November 24

2:50 PM CT on November 24 Location: New Berlin, IL

New Berlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Litchfield High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL

Mt. Pulaski, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Lanphier High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Delavan High School at Auburn High School - Auburn

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24

6:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL

Mt. Pulaski, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mac High School at New Berlin High School