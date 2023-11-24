Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you reside in Shelby County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
