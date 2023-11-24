Friday's game that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-3) against the George Washington Revolutionaries (3-2) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Southern Illinois. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on November 24.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Salukis secured a 55-52 victory against Charlotte.

Southern Illinois vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Southern Illinois vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 65, George Washington 64

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Salukis have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Southern Illinois is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG%

13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.5 FG% Quierra Love: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

10.2 PTS, 4.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Seairra Hughes: 12.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.4 FG% Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis average 70.8 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per outing (276th in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.

