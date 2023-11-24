Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Stark County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Stark County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bureau Valley High School at Stark County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
