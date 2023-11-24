Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Pekin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delavan High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
