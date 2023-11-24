The UIC Flames (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Blue Raiders averaged.

UIC went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flames ranked 328th.

The Flames scored just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).

UIC went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UIC scored 4.4 more points per game at home (68.5) than away (64.1).

At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.

UIC drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (33.0%).

