The UIC Flames (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Blue Raiders averaged.
  • UIC went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flames ranked 328th.
  • The Flames scored just 0.6 fewer points per game last year (67.2) than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).
  • UIC went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UIC scored 4.4 more points per game at home (68.5) than away (64.1).
  • At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.
  • UIC drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (33.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Little Rock W 86-71 Credit Union 1 Arena
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Chicago W 72-67 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/19/2023 Aurora W 99-48 Credit Union 1 Arena
11/24/2023 Middle Tennessee - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Illinois State - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/8/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.