UIC vs. Middle Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The UIC Flames (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. UIC matchup.
UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|UIC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-2.5)
|129.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-2.5)
|130.5
|-154
|+126
UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UIC went 15-13-0 ATS last year.
- The Flames were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 20 times last season, and covered the spread in eight of those games.
- Middle Tennessee put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
- Blue Raiders games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.
UIC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- UIC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
