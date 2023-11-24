Friday's game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) and the UIC Flames (3-1) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Middle Tennessee securing the victory. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

UIC vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 68, UIC 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-2.2)

Middle Tennessee (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

UIC Performance Insights

At 67.2 points scored per game and 71.6 points allowed last season, UIC was 294th in the nation offensively and 227th defensively.

On the glass, the Flames were 24th-worst in the country in rebounds (28.3 per game) last season. They were 25th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.1 per game).

Last season UIC was ranked 163rd in the nation in assists with 13.2 per game.

The Flames made 8 3-pointers per game and shot 32.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 104th and 249th, respectively, in college basketball.

UIC gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 34% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 111th and 199th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, the Flames took 56.9% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.9% of the Flames' buckets were 2-pointers, and 34.1% were 3-pointers.

