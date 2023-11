The Week 13 college football schedule includes seven games involving teams from the Big 12. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Tech Red Raiders at Texas Longhorns 7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Houston Cougars at UCF Knights 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at Oklahoma State Cowboys 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!