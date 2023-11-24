Western Illinois vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Western Illinois matchup in this article.
Western Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Western Illinois vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-25.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-25.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
Western Illinois vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Western Illinois has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Illinois has won just one game against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Fighting Illini games has gone over the point total.
Western Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Western Illinois ranks 27th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 323rd, a difference of 296 spots.
- The implied probability of Western Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
