The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Western Illinois matchup in this article.

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Illinois (-25.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Illinois (-25.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Western Illinois has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Illinois has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, just one of the Fighting Illini games has gone over the point total.

Western Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Western Illinois ranks 27th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+6000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 323rd, a difference of 296 spots.
  • The implied probability of Western Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.