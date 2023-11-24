The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-3) are heavy underdogs (+25.5) as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The point total is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -25.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leathernecks Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois has played three games this season that ended with a point total above 140.5 points.

Western Illinois' average game total this season has been 149.8, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Western Illinois has covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Illinois (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, five% less often than Western Illinois (1-3-0) this season.

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 2 40% 76.6 150.4 60 136 145.9 Western Illinois 3 75% 73.8 150.4 76 136 143.3

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks' 73.8 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 60 the Fighting Illini give up.

Western Illinois has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 60 points.

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 1-4-0 1-2 1-4-0 Western Illinois 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0

Western Illinois vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Western Illinois 15-2 Home Record 10-4 3-7 Away Record 5-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

