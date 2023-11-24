Looking for how to stream high school football games in Will County, Illinois this week? We've got what you need.

Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Wilmington High School at Athens High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Normal, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Nazareth Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25
  • Location: Normal, IL
  • Conference: East Suburban Catholic
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola Academy at Lincoln-Way East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Normal, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

