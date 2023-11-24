Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Winnebago County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampshire High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at Guilford High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Lutheran High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
