The Bradley Braves (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Catamounts allow to opponents.
  • In games Bradley shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Braves are the 198th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 205th.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Braves average are 15.5 more points than the Catamounts give up (59.3).
  • When Bradley totals more than 59.3 points, it is 5-0.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Braves gave up 56.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.3.
  • When playing at home, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Tarleton State W 86-63 Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Tulane W 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 UTEP W 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 Vermont - Carver Arena
11/29/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Indiana State - Carver Arena

