The Bradley Braves (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bradley vs. Vermont matchup.

Bradley vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Bradley is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Braves games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Vermont has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, just one of the Catamounts games has gone over the point total.

