Saturday's game between the Bradley Braves (5-0) and Vermont Catamounts (5-1) squaring off at Carver Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bradley, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bradley vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 73, Vermont 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-7.1)

Bradley (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Bradley has gone 4-1-0 against the spread, while Vermont's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Braves are 4-1-0 and the Catamounts are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball and are giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 129th in college basketball.

Bradley loses the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. it records 33.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 201st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4 per contest.

Bradley makes 4.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.6 (83rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.2.

The Braves' 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 217th in college basketball, and the 83.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 92nd in college basketball.

Bradley loses the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 13.4 (269th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.