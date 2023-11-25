The Bradley Braves (2-0) will meet the Vermont Catamounts (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bradley vs. Vermont Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vermont Top Players (2022-23)

Robin Duncan: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Finn Sullivan: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dylan Penn: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Deloney: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Matt Veretto: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley vs. Vermont Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 66.9 79th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 157th 13.3 Assists 13.6 136th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 8.9 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.