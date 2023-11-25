The Bradley Braves (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carver Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 131.5.

Bradley vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Peoria, Illinois

Venue: Carver Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -5.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

Bradley and its opponents have gone over 131.5 combined points in four of five games this season.

The average point total in Bradley's outings this year is 142.0, 10.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Braves are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Bradley has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Braves have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

Bradley has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bradley vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 4 80% 74.8 154.3 67.2 126.5 138.7 Vermont 3 75% 79.5 154.3 59.3 126.5 137.8

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

The Braves score 74.8 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 59.3 the Catamounts allow.

Bradley has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Bradley vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 4-1-0 2-0 4-1-0 Vermont 2-2-0 0-0 1-3-0

Bradley vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Vermont 15-1 Home Record 13-1 8-5 Away Record 9-6 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.0 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

