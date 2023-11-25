Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bureau County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bureau County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bureau County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plano High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
