Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Cass County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Beardstown High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Beardstown, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
