Saturday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (2-4) against the Chicago State Cougars (0-8) at Woodling Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-52 in favor of Austin Peay, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Cougars' most recent contest was a 95-41 loss to Cleveland State on Friday.

Chicago State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Chicago State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 75, Chicago State 52

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars have no victories against Division 1 opponents this season.

The Cougars have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Chicago State has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Governors have one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Chicago State has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.9 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 38.9 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 9.3 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

9.3 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

9.6 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Taylor Norris: 4.6 PTS, 29.5 FG%

4.6 PTS, 29.5 FG% Ana Haklicka: 5.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 46.5 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 88.4 per contest (355th in college basketball). They have a -335 scoring differential and have been outscored by 41.9 points per game.

