The Chicago State Cougars (2-5) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars make 40.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Chicago State is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 329th.

The Cougars put up 16 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Skyhawks allow (81.7).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State scored 86.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 21.9 points per contest.

The Cougars gave up 63.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.5).

Chicago State averaged 11.1 threes per game with a 40.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 3.8 more threes and 9% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule