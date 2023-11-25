Chicago State vs. Austin Peay November 25 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) meet the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Woodling Gymnasium. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chicago State vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games
- November 21 at Notre Dame
- November 17 at Florida Atlantic
- November 12 at Minnesota
- November 24 at Cleveland State
- November 14 at home vs Ball State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.