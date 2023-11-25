The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) play the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Game Information

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Parker Stewart: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 80.5 14th 264th 73.0 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 35.7 18th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.6 136th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

